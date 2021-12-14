Give The Gift of Travel

Lynn Clark is back from Travel Leaders to share a special offer that could make a fantastic last minute gift for the traveler on your list. Royal Caribbean Cruise Line builds the most innovative ships in the world that offer memory-collecting experiences. They have 26 ships total and 21 of them are sailing.

Their ships have won awards for everything from world class dining and spectacular entertainment, to record-setting onboard thrills and groundbreaking innovation.

They have a special offer right now:

All 2022 sailings 30% off for every guest and up to $150 instant savings.

Plus Lynn is throwing in up to $100 onboard credit. Must book by 12/27/21. What a Christmas present this would make!

Royal Caribbean has the Royal Promise

◦ Every passenger is either vaccinated or tested

◦ Entire crew is vaccinated and regularly tested

◦ ‘Cruise with Confidence’ program. You can cancel up to 48 hours before sailing and you receive 100% of what you paid in a Future Cruise Credit.

◦ If someone tests positive they quarantine that passenger until they can arrange private air transportation home. The rest of the passengers are not impacted. You will not get ‘stuck at sea’.

FunJet Offer

Up to $300 Off, Kids Fly from $199 & More

Book by 1/6/22 for travel thru 7/31/22

For more information go to TLJourneys.com or call 262-567-6658