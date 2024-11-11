Give the Gift of Fiddleheads This Holiday Season!

Fiddleheads co-owner, Mike Wroblewski, and Director of Cafe Operations, Lucy Patch, come on the show to talk with us about their new food and beverage items, and explain their stellar deals on gift cards for this holiday season. This launch brings a soon-to-be-favorite seasonal sandwich and the long-anticipated Ginger Bread Latte starting starting Nov. 14. Fiddleheads gift cards are perfect for all ages and can be purchased at a discount right now!

Here are the deals:

3X$10 giftcard for $27

3x$25 giftcard for $60

2x$50 giftcard for $80

This promotion starts on 11/11 and extends through 12/31 These are great stocking stuffers or gifts for teachers, friends, and family. For more information on the new menu items and gift card promotion, visit Fiddleheads Coffee

