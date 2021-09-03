Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Give Microneedling a Chance!

At Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa
Posted at 10:29 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 11:29:04-04

The word “microneedling” may seem intimating and painful if you’re afraid of needles, but the new Agnes procedure at Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is the complete opposite. The needles are so tiny that recovery is extremely rapid and less intense. Looking to tighten the skin around your eyes and reduce wrinkles? This procedure is for you! Dr. Deborah Manjoney from the Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa joins us today to share more details about the Agnes procedure, which is focused radio frequency microneedling.

The Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is having an official launch event for the Agnes procedure on September 29 at 5:30 PM. There will be a presentation, individual private consultations, and lots of prizes and refreshments! Space is limited, so give them a call 262-746-9088 today to reserve your spot or visit WIMediSpa.com for a full list of services.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019