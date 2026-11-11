Give Local: Wisconsin-Made Gifts That Mean More

Corporate gifting gets a local touch with Locally Inspired in Port Washington. Owner Kelly Brown creates hand-packed gift boxes featuring products from more than 130 Wisconsin makers, making it easy for businesses to thank clients, welcome new hires or celebrate employees.

Gift boxes range from $25 to $125+ and can be customized around a company’s budget. Businesses can add message cards and branding, ship to one or multiple addresses, or take advantage of local delivery in Ozaukee County.

Whether you’re planning holiday gifts or looking for a thoughtful way to recognize someone year-round, each box supports Wisconsin makers while giving recipients a taste of home.

Learn more at Locally Inspired.