Give Hope to Local Puppies

H.O.P.E. Safehouse is a local non-profit animal rescue organization that takes in injured, abandoned, neglected animals, and save many off the euthanasia list. Most are kept in foster homes until they are healthy and ready to find their furever families. Joining us today is Fundraising Coordinator, Teri Sharp. They are also accompanied by two puppies, Hawkeye and Hunter. Teri tells us what H.O.P.E. Safehouse is all about and how you can help whether its adoption, foster, or donations. They also have a couple of upcoming events with their Annual Meet and Greet on July 30 and Spay-ghetti and No Balls dinner on August 19. For more information about adoption, donations or the events, visit online at Welcome To H.O.P.E. Safehouse.

