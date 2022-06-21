Give Boating A Try Before You Buy

Brunswick is the world’s largest recreational marine company with more than 17 leading boat brands (Sea Ray, Boston Whaler etc.), the leading engine company in Mercury Marine – headquartered in Fond du Lac, the largest global parts and accessories businesses and largest boat club in the world in Freedom Boat Club with 5 locations in Wisconsin and 360 around the world. They are launching a new initiative called All Blue Planet as part of our sustainability initiative with its primary goal that everyone understands and enjoys the restorative benefits of the water. In collaboration with partners, they will create new opportunities for people to enjoy the water in all of its forms whether its swimming, boating, fishing and more.

Lee Gordon joins us live. He is the VP of Corporate Communications and Public Affairs. They will be at Summerfest to get you out on the water but also talk about the benefits of the Freedom Boat Club. Joining the club can get you out on the water without actually buying a boat.

