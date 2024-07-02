Give Blood and Life to Others with the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin

Versiti is a fusion of donors, scientific curiosity and precision medicine that recognizes the gifts of blood and life are precious. They are home to the world-renowned Versiti Blood Research Institute, enable lifesaving gifts from our donors, and provide the science behind the medicine through Versiti's diagnostic laboratories. They are on a mission of service to improve patient outcomes, advance the field of personalized medicine, and strengthen the health of communities everywhere.

Versiti is proud to team up with Summerfest to spread the word about the importance of blood donation and sponsor free tickets to blood donors. Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is the “Official Blood Donation Partner” of Summerfest. For a limited time, the first 500 attendees who show a 2024 completed donation in the Versiti App can receive one FREE 2024 Summerfest General Admission ticket at the Mid Gate box office during operating hours, while supplies last. Limit one General Admission ticket per day per attendee. Joining us today to talk more about the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is Gretchen Jameson, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Versiti, Inc.

For more information on the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin and how to donate blood with them please visit their website at www.versiti.org or give them a call at 877-232-4376.