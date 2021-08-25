Watch
Give Back With the MACC Fund

At Two Events Hosted by Women for MACC
Posted at 10:39 AM, Aug 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-25 11:39:19-04

Cancer can affect anyone – even a two-year-old. For Thomas, he was diagnosed one week after his 2nd birthday with acute megakaryoblastic leukemia. The Women for MACC strive to help patients like Thomas! The 7th Annual Nine, Wine & Dine and 39th Annual Couture for a Cure Fashion Show are just two of the events hosted by Women for MACC this fall. President of Women for MACC, Stacey Meyer, is joined today by Thomas and his mother Lori to share more about the ways we can give back.

For more information on these events, visit WomenforMACC.org.

