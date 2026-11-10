Give Back This Holiday Season: Simple Ways to Help Local Pets

The season of giving is here, and HAWS is making it easy to help animals in our community. From donating gently used towels and blankets to collecting pet food, toys, treats and cleaning supplies, every contribution can make a difference.

Jen Smieja and Mackenzie Fink share additional ways to get involved, including fostering pets, volunteering as a family, sponsoring medical care and supporting Friends of HAWS fundraisers. Holiday shoppers can also visit the HAWS Holiday Bazaar or support special fundraisers featuring Kwik Trip car wash cards and Door County Candle products.

Whether you give, volunteer or attend an upcoming event, there’s a way for everyone to help.

Explore wish lists, events and volunteer opportunities at HAWS.