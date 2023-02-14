Give A Shelter Dog A Break

HAWS has several great ways you can help our adoptable dogs be at their best – through our Outings & Overnights program, longer-term fostering or even through Foster-to-Adopt! Give a dog a short-term break for the afternoon or the weekend, or do a trial run at your home to see if you’re a match. Kendall Sypult and Sophia Nijem join us from HAWS to give more details about this unique program. if you would like to learn more or get involved go to hawspets.org/foster

