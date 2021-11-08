Give A Senior Pet A Forever Home

Making the decision to adopt an older animal can take on lifesaving importance because they are typically the last to be adopted. In fact, senior dogs have a 25% adoption rate, compared to the 60% adoption rate of younger dogs and puppies. It's National Adopt a Senior Pet Month, so it’s the perfect time to think about adopting a senior pet! Michael Schneider, founder of Pilots to the Rescue, joins us to discuss not just the importance of senior pet adoption, but the many resources in place to make it an easy and attainable process.

Visit pilotstotherescue.org for more information.