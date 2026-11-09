Give a Little, Save a Little This Holiday Season

Holiday gifting just got a little easier at Fiddleheads Coffee. The annual Gift Card Sale runs November 9 through December 31, with bundles including three $10 gift cards for $27, three $25 gift cards for $60, and two $50 gift cards for $80. They’re an easy gift for teachers, coworkers, neighbors or any coffee lover on your list.

Guests Grace Saunders and Megan Berry also offer a taste of what’s coming for the holidays, including seasonal drinks, a Holiday Blend and bakery treats like the Cranberry Spice Oat Bar, Butterscotch Pecan Oatmeal Cookie and Gingerbread Scone with Maple Glaze. Customers can visit any of Fiddleheads’ eight cafés, shop at FiddleheadsCoffee.com or download the app to join MyPerks Rewards and earn points toward perks and special offers.