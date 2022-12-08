Give a Golden Retriever a Loving Home

Golden Retriever Rescue of Wisconsin works to rehome Golden Retrievers and Golden mixes when their owners can no longer care for them. Barb Gengler and her dog Bella who she adopted! There are many dogs just like her that need loving homes.

Bella, Golden Retriever/Great Pyrenees mix who came from Turkey in July 2021. Her passport said she was four, but her vet said she is between 10 and 12. We think she was guarding sheep and wandered away from the farm. She made her way to a rescue who partnered with a rescue in the United States to fly six dogs to O’Hare. She has become a Wisconsin girl with her favorite foods being cheese curds and custard.

