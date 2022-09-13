Give a Child a Book

Feldco and TMJ4 are teaming up to collect as many books as they can to help provide children in the community with the books they need. The amount of books available to a child are a big indicator of long term success at school. Every dollar you give will help support the important work being done at Milwaukee's Next Door Foundation. A $5 donation bus a book for a deserving child in your area. Dave Cook with Feldco shares how the company is contributing. They are a family run business that is making an impact in the community and the whole organization involved as well. Whether it’s collecting coats for children in need, providing truck loads of toys to children around the holidays school supplies too.

To make a donation, text text 4BOOKS TO 345-345 to receive a link to the donation page.

