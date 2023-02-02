Tina Jones, the executive director of Girls on the Run Southeastern Wisconsin, joins us today to discuss Girls on the Run's upcoming Sneaker Soiree gala. Girls on the Run promotes girl power and the development of confidence in young girls. The gala will be at the Italian Community Center on the evening of Friday, Feb. 10. The Sneaker Soiree event will raise the needed funds that allows the organization to serve over 2,000 girls locally. Registration is closed but you can still bid on an Auction item.

Our GOTR Spring Program (3-8 grades) registration opens Feb. 13, 2023. For more

information and to register, www.girlsontherunsoutheasternwi.org.

