Linda Benjamin, a licensed clinical social worker, sits down to discuss her new book, Girls' Guide to Aging with Grit and Gusto: A Memoir and Six Interviews. Women and tools for growing older: independence, humor, purpose, living alone or with a partner and finding a partner late in life.

Linda became interested in the lives of older women when she was in her thirties, noticing her aunts and others lose confidence and give up on themselves. There were no books that were a collection of older women who were living their life with joy and purpose, so she had to write one. It was never published, but when Linda was 62, she had to reinvent life for herself, so she wrote Girls' Guide to Aging with Grits and Gusto to help other women prepare for their older years.

For more information or to order Linda's book, please visit epiphanyinmysixties.com.