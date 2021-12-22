Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Gifts To Keep You Looking Fresh & Fit

with Anna De Souza
Posted at 10:43 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 11:43:10-05

This year, 90% of US adults plan on celebrating the holidays. The National Retail Federation finds the average consumer will spend close to $1,000 on gifts, holiday items and other non-gift purchases for themselves, friends and family. With a supply chain disruption and so many gifts to sift and sort through, what are the perfect finds for the favorite people in your life? Whether searching for the latest beauty and skin must haves to the best bets for getting a stellar home workout, Beauty & Lifestyle Expert, Anna De Souza has done the heavy lifting and crafted the best gift list for all the above!

For more information, visit AnnaDeSouza.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019