Gifts that Impress - For the Person Who has Everything!

While being invited to holiday parties is fun, there is always the challenge of bringing the perfect hostess gift, or panicking over finding that special gift for the person that seemingly has everything. No worries, today we’ve got you covered with business owner Kristine Knutson of “How Impressive!." Located in Libertyville IL, this business has carried personalized gifts such as stationery, paper products and more for the last 15 years. One option for a great hostess gift is a bottle of bubbly and an elegant, easy to use bottle opener! Kristine has an array of items at all price points, and you can even shop online too!

