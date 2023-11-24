Gifts For The Outdoor Enthusiast

From luxury winter jackets from Canada Goose or Parajumpers and the coziest merino wool base layers or sweaters from Fjallraven ( or Abode Outdoors to rugged camping gear, Yellow Wood has it all this holiday season. Moshe and Debra Katz are the owners of Yellow Wood in Whitefish Bay. They have a wide selection of performance fabrics, great for anyone who loves the outdoors.

Yellow Wood is full of gear and equipment for camping and hiking. They feature a wide array of accessories like HydroFlasks, Nalgene water bottles, backpacks and accessory bags of all shapes and sizes. Today and tomorrow, Yellow Wood is offering 20% off shop-wide with the exception of Canada Goose and Parajumpers.

Through the end of the month, every purchase of at least $250 will earn you an entry to win a free pair of Baffin boots. Also through the end of the month, if your $250+ purchase includes at least one Fjallraven product, you’ll be entered to win a Fjallraven Nuuk parka – a $500 value!

Shop Yellow Wood

401 E. Silver Spring

Whitefish Bay

Yellowwoodgear.com

@Yellowwoodgear on FB and Instagram

