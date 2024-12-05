Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Gift Wrapping Tips and Tricks

Scotch™ Brand
Posted

The holidays can be a busy time with so much to prepare for. According to new data, 81% of people believe that presentation matters most when giving a gift. Scotch™ Brand gift-wrapping expert, Amber Kemp-Gerstel is here to help by sharing her favorite wrapping, packing and shipping tips and tricks!
For more wrapping tips and tricks this holiday season, visit Scotch™ Brand Holidayand follow @scotch on Instagram!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo