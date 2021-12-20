Watch
Gift Ideas From An Emmy-Award Winning TV Host!

with Marisa Brahney
Posted at 11:09 AM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 12:09:52-05

Scrambling for a last-minute gift? Running to the store only to find empty shelves? Worried about supply issues preventing you from getting gifts on time? You’re not alone. This holiday season is unique in many ways, but there's one thing that never changes. The search for the perfect last-minute gift. Whether you have procrastinated on holiday shopping or you’re crossing off the final name on your list, we have you covered. TV Host and Lifestyle Expert, Marisa Brahney discusses her top gift ideas and advice for navigating last-minute shopping.

For her gift ideas and more, visit MarisaBrahney.com

