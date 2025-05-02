Watch Now
Gift Ideas for Mom on Mother's Day

Limor Suss
Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares her May must haves that are great for mom!

Whoever it is, whatever the occasion, think Giftcards.com[giftcards.com].

L'Oréal Paris Colorsonic[lorealparisusa.com] haircolor device, the next generation of at-home hair color, delivers the best color of your life at the press of a button.

Unleash your organizational creativity with Cricut Maker 4[cricut.com] – able to cut over 300 materials with twice as fast cutting speeds as previous models.

Sponsored byLimor Media[limormedia.com]

