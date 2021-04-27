Lifestyle expert, Amy Sewell is back with some great gift ideas for mom!

Silk pillowcases from Fishers Finery are a great because silk has been proven to help regulate sleep temperature. So Moms who tend up to wake up hot in the middle of the night trying to get comfortable will love these. She also gets the same cooling benefits from their beautiful silk robes and other sleepwear.

Everything here is made from the highest quality 100% pure Mulberry silk. There is still time to get these in time for Mother’s Day at FishersFinery.com. And – if you use the code SHOPMOM10 at checkout, you get 10% off your order!

For those rare times when Mom actually gets to take a bit of time for herself, she will love these gorgeous candles from home décor designer Joanna Buchanan. These come in scents that are inspired by her travels all over the world, such as bright mint and sandalwood or geranium and leather. But the other thing that really makes these stand out is their gorgeous packaging!

You can find these gifts and more at JoannaBuchanan.com.

Of course, we all love ice cream any time of year – but as the weather warms up, we start to think about it a little more. This gourmet ice cream from eCreamery is a sweet way to show Mom how much you love her. Their hand-churned ice cream comes in classic flavors – but they also use dozens of different candies, nuts, and bakery treats – like peanut butter cups or brownies – to create delicious original varieties.

All of eCreamery’s ice creams are made in small batches – and then hand packed and shipped with dry ice, so they arrive in great condition and ready to enjoy. Mom’s Sweet Treat Collection is $69.99, and you can find more information at Ecreamery.com.

For more information about any of these gifts, you can go to www.shopwithstyle.com.

