Giant Kites, Family Fun and Flying Sharks Return to Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s lakefront will come alive with color and creativity as the 47th Annual IKEA Frank Mots International Kite Festival returns to Veterans Park on September 12 and 13. Presented by Gift of Wings, the free event features giant kite displays, professional flying teams, family activities, and plenty of opportunities for visitors to take to the skies themselves.

Highlights include the Grand Launch of 600 kites at noon, performances by the nationally recognized Chicago Fire Kite Team, giant whale and octopus kites, and a massive IKEA shark kite soaring above the lakefront. Families can enjoy free kite-flying lessons, the Kids Mad Dash competition, candy and brat drops, and bubble demonstrations. With free admission and parking, the festival offers a weekend of fun for kite enthusiasts and first-time flyers alike.