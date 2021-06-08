Getting Three for the Price of One

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents The Three Divos Summer Concert Series, and you can see three of your favorite Milwaukee Rep leading men for the price of one. Gavin Gregory from Ragtime, Jeffrey Kringer from West Side Story, and Nicholas Rodriguez from Guys and Dolls will sing popular hits, music from Broadway, and more!

The Three Divos Summer Concert is on June 26 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts Peck Pavilion. Visit MilwaukeeRep.com to purchase tickets. You can reserve a seat in the Peck Pavilion or a lawn pod, which can accommodate up to five people.