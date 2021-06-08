Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Getting Three for the Price of One

The Three Divos Summer Concert
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jun 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-08 11:18:50-04

The Milwaukee Repertory Theater presents The Three Divos Summer Concert Series, and you can see three of your favorite Milwaukee Rep leading men for the price of one. Gavin Gregory from Ragtime, Jeffrey Kringer from West Side Story, and Nicholas Rodriguez from Guys and Dolls will sing popular hits, music from Broadway, and more!

The Three Divos Summer Concert is on June 26 at the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts Peck Pavilion. Visit MilwaukeeRep.com to purchase tickets. You can reserve a seat in the Peck Pavilion or a lawn pod, which can accommodate up to five people.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019