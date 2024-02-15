Getting The Right Treatment for Peri and Post Menopause

Jami Markos, Nurse Practitioner and Owner of Reviv Lounge along with Nurse Practitioner Tracy Proulx are passionate about helping men and women entering or in menopause or andropause. They have years of experience working with balancing hormones, they offer hormone optimization which is a root cause and treatment. If you are experiencing problems Reviv Lounge offers free consultations and lab draws are only $100.
Visit our websiteRevivlounge.com/book to schedule your initial lab work before your consult.
Posted at 10:18 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 11:18:19-05
Jami Markos, Nurse Practitioner and Owner of Reviv Lounge along with Nurse Practitioner Tracy Proulx are passionate about helping men and women entering or in menopause or andropause. They have years of experience working with balancing hormones, they offer hormone optimization which is a root cause and treatment. If you are experiencing problems Reviv Lounge offers free consultations and lab draws are only $100.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.