Getting Rid of Chronic Sinus Infections

Meet Molly. A mom who experienced chronic sinus infections! Turns out she had something physically wrong that was detected in a scan. She got help from Dr. Kandula and his staff at ADVENT.
Dr. Madan Kandula, Board Certified Otolaryngologist, Sleep and Sinus Surgeon joins us today to talk about treatment options.
Posted at 10:29 AM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 11:29:49-04
