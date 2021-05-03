Watch
Getting Rid of Chronic Sinus Infections

May 03, 2021
Meet Molly. A mom who experienced chronic sinus infections! Turns out she had something physically wrong that was detected in a scan. She got help from Dr. Kandula and his staff at ADVENT.
Dr. Madan Kandula, Board Certified Otolaryngologist, Sleep and Sinus Surgeon joins us today to talk about treatment options.

