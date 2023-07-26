Getting results in the treatment room using technology that works!

Licensed esthetician and owner of Citrine Skin Spa, Karen Lillie joins us today to tell us all about her spa which keeps growing after 5 years of business. Karen offers a variety of treatments with updated technology that produces unparalleled results and separates her spa from the rest. Her treatments include nano infusion, Celluma LED Light Therapy, Eye Rejuvinator and more! Get a FREE Eye Rejuvinator undereye treatment with any full length skin treatment when you mention The Morning Blend at your appointment ($25 value). Book your facial online at Citrine Skin Spa or call 262-264-8841 with questions.