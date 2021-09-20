Watch
Getting Home Safely from Homecoming

Tips From “Before The Wheel”
Posted at 10:36 AM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 11:36:10-04

Homecoming is the highlight of many students’ high school careers. With pep rallies, football games, and dances, there is plenty of time on-the-go! While this is an exciting time, many parents may have concerns about their child’s safety on the road. Anne Scallon is the publisher of Before the Wheel, and she joins us today to share various tips that will help new and young drivers have an easy and safe ride during homecoming week.

For more driving information, especially for your teen, visit beforethewheel.com.

