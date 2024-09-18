Getting High School Ready

Parent Ready! inspires, prepares and supports parents through the uncertainty of raising teens. Reduce uncertainty about top-of-mind concerns.

Dan Solomon, co-founder and CEO of Parent Ready, teaches us about his health and wellness company that helps parents navigate the milestones, challenges and passions of their adolescent and young adult children.

Parent Ready’s experts and evidence-based tools address parents top concerns relating to work-family fit, their kids’ development, household management & teen serving institutions, such as schools. Among the tools that Parent Ready has produced are a series of guides for parents of high school students: 9th Grade Ready, 10th Grade Ready, 11th Grade Ready, and 12th Grade Ready.

