Getting Answers About the Milwaukee COVID19 Vaccine Distribution

with Milwaukee County
Posted at 11:33 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 12:33:45-05

There are still a lot of questions surrounding the COVID19 vaccine. Today, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Dr. Ben Weston, Associate Professor, Medical College of Wisconsin; Director of Medical Services, Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management will provide information on the COVID-19 vaccine roll out and its intentional effort to ensure equitable vaccine distribution. They will also discuss the collaborative effort to provide information to the community and facts and myths about the COVID-19 vaccines.

To get more information about the vaccine visit HealthyMKE.com or anyone can call 1 (844) 684-1064.

