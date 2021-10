Many experts are concerned about what the upcoming flu season might bring. As influenza activity begins, it’s important to plan ahead in case you do get sick. If you have cold, cough, and chest congestion symptoms, Mucinex can help relieve your symptoms. Dr. Ian Smith joins us this morning to discuss the upcoming cold and flu season, self-care, as well as the best practices to navigate pharmacy aisles when looking for a remedy.

For more information, visit Mucinex.com.