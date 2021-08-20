Watch
Getting a Leg Up This Summer!

At Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa
Posted at 11:21 AM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 12:21:08-04

Even though summer is almost over, it’s never too late to have legs that glow! Whether you’re looking to tone your legs or treat spider veins, there’s no need to worry: you can turn to Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa for assistance. Dr. Deborah Manjoney from the Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa joins us today to share details about a treatment that will make your legs look and feel better this summer!

Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is offering a special on spider vein treatments this month: buy one, get one at half off (if this first treatment is done in August). Call 262-746-9088 or visit WIMediSpa.com for a full list of services.

