Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Get Your Wag On!

At the 14th Annual Wagfest
Posted at 10:16 AM, Aug 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-30 11:16:20-04

Life has been a little ruff over the past year! After shifting to a virtual format in 2020 due to COVID-19, Elmbrook Humane Society is excited to announce that its popular Wagfest event will return to Brookfield’s Mitchell Park this year. Bring your furry friends along for a day of live music, food, shopping, and activities for your pooch! Elmbrook Humane Society Executive Director, Heather Gehrke, is here to share more about the paw-some event.

Head to Wagfest on September 11 from 11 AM – 5 PM at Mitchell Park in Brookfield. For more information on some restrictions, visit EBHS.org/Wagfest or give them a call at 262-782-9261.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019