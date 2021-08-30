Get Your Wag On!

Life has been a little ruff over the past year! After shifting to a virtual format in 2020 due to COVID-19, Elmbrook Humane Society is excited to announce that its popular Wagfest event will return to Brookfield’s Mitchell Park this year. Bring your furry friends along for a day of live music, food, shopping, and activities for your pooch! Elmbrook Humane Society Executive Director, Heather Gehrke, is here to share more about the paw-some event.

Head to Wagfest on September 11 from 11 AM – 5 PM at Mitchell Park in Brookfield. For more information on some restrictions, visit EBHS.org/Wagfest or give them a call at 262-782-9261.