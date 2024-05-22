Get Your Tickets For Ozaukee County's Biggest Country Festival

Country in the Burg is back! Creator Alex Uhan stops by to talk about this year's big festival. Held each year in Cedarburg, at the end of August. Country In The Burg, brings in some of the biggest country names to the area, all while giving back to charity. In just 4 years they have donated back over $350,000+ to 18 different charities/organizations like, Children’s Wisconsin, Mel’s Charities, Stars and Stripe Honor Flight, The Wounded Warrior Project, and many More.

This year's event is August 23 & 24th in downtown Cedarburg.

Buy your tickets this month. Now through May 31st anyone who purchases a Two-Day Pit Ticket will also receive Two Free Drink tickets to the festival. Also we have our special group rate packages going on. Go to CountryInTheBurg.com