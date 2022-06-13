Get Your Skin Glowing

The first sign of healthy skin is a radiant glow. But things like lack of sleep, stress, and sun exposure can make the skin look dull and blotchy. The good news is that with a good at home skincare regime, you can have radiant skin all of the time! Luckily Vicki Bressler with Merle Lorman is here to tell us all about this amazing Brilliant C Brightening System that uses a highly stable form of Vitamin C, which prevents your skin cells from over producing melanin. In addition to Vitamin C, the line includes licorice and grape extract, both known to help brighten the skin. Glycolic Rejuvenating Pads also help remove dark spots and signs of aging.

To see if this system is right for you, come in for a free skin assessment and express facial. For a more in-depth treatment, make an appointment for Afterglow Skin Illuminating Facial.