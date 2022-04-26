Kettle Moraine Heating & Air Conditioning is a family owned & operated HVAC company, celebrating 35 years in 2022. They have been keeping families comfortable at home since 1987. Offering premier brands, such as Mitsubishi, with quiet operation, zoned comfort, and options for all budgets. As we look to the future of the HVAC industry, electrification is going to be huge. KMHAC & Mitsubishi Electric are ahead of the curve & want to ensure homeowners are informed on the latest offerings & what’s coming up in the future of HVAC

Bill Brink the owner Kettle Moraine Heating and Air Conditioning joins us with Kevin Hehn of Mitsubishi Electric to help get your home ready for summer.

or call 262-397-9500