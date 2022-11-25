Get Your Glow On

With the holidays around the corner, consider closing out 2022 stronger than ever by making time for fitness! Put your physical – and mental – wellness first for increased energy and confidence, better sleep and a sense of accomplishment.

Planet Fitness’ National Lead Trainer Teddy Savage is here to provide tips and tricks to help everyone get their post-workout glow on. Teddy will also share an exciting announcement that will provide more people with the tools and resources to kickstart their fitness journey and achieve their fitness goals.