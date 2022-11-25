Watch Now
Get Your Glow On

Planet Fitness
With the holidays around the corner, consider closing out 2022 stronger than ever by making time for fitness! Put your physical – and mental – wellness first for increased energy and confidence, better sleep and a sense of accomplishment. Planet Fitness’ National Lead Trainer Teddy Savage is here to provide tips and tricks to help everyone get their post-workout glow on. Teddy will also share an exciting announcement that will provide more people with the tools and resources to kickstart their fitness journey and achieve their fitness goals.
Posted at 10:04 AM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 11:04:11-05

