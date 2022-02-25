Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Get Your Body Back In Shape

at Wisconsin Vein Center and Medispa
Posted at 11:00 AM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 12:00:29-05

With Fat Tuesday coming next week, Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa has decided to celebrate with special deals to help get our bodies back in shape! They have a variety of treatments that can tone and/or sculpt away unwanted fat- in plenty of time for warm weather clothes. joins us talk about the treatments that are available.

Wisconsin Vein Center & Medispa is having a Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Body Contouring Celebration from February 28 through March 5. They are offering individual reserved free consultations with special deals that can be purchased throughout the week. They will also offer opportunities to win treatments and products!

For more information, visit wimedispa.com or call 262-746-9088.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019