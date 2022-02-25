Get Your Body Back In Shape

With Fat Tuesday coming next week, Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa has decided to celebrate with special deals to help get our bodies back in shape! They have a variety of treatments that can tone and/or sculpt away unwanted fat- in plenty of time for warm weather clothes. joins us talk about the treatments that are available.

Wisconsin Vein Center & Medispa is having a Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras Body Contouring Celebration from February 28 through March 5. They are offering individual reserved free consultations with special deals that can be purchased throughout the week. They will also offer opportunities to win treatments and products!

For more information, visit wimedispa.com or call 262-746-9088.