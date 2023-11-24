Get Your Beauty Fix

Now is the time to stock up on your favorite beauty products. The Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa cyber sale is under way. Whether you want products for yourself or to give as a gift, now is the time to stock up. Dr. Manjoney is here to show some fan favorites. They carry many premier medical-grade skin care product lines, such as Epionce, Revision, Alastin, Defenage, SkinMedica, Color Science and DermaMedics and more.

· Buy 1 item and get 10% off

· Buy 2 items and get 20% off both

· Buy 3 items or more and get 30% off the entire purchase

· Any order over $300 also gets free shipping

The sale runs throughout the weekend and through Monday, November 27th. The physical store is closed until Monday, so purchase should be made on-line, at your leisure, anytime day or night. They will also continue the offer in-store on Monday.