Get Your 2024 Milwaukee Firefighter Calendar While it's Hot!

In need of a calendar for 2024? Well the Milwaukee Fire Department is here to save the day! Kendrick Ashley, Sharlea Dahlberg, and Art Arena are here to share photos from the calendar and tell Morning Blend viewers about the fundraising event you can attend to support a good cause.

By supprting Ignite The Spirit, you can provide funding for firefighters who are in need. Each member of the fire department work 24 hours shifts, meaning the have to spend many good and bad moments at the station, and away from their families. This fund is put aside to help their families while a loved one is unable to provide due to medical issues. While some of these families have to go through the worst situations imaginable, they will at least have a few less things to worry about. As their loved ones go to work and risk their lives everyday, it is nice to know that the community has their backs.

To support Ignite The Spirit, you can purchase tickets for the Milwaukee Firefighter Calendar Release Party! Located at The Cooperage Milwaukee, 822 South Water Street Milwaukee, from 6:30 to 9pm! The party is going to be on Thursday, November 30th, and it is going to be the hottest fundraiser of the year! Tickets are $40 for a preorder and $50 at the door. These include 2 drink tickets, food, and admission! If you are looking to secure your spot or order a calendar, go to ITSMKE.org.