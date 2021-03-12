Menu

Get Whisked Away at an Enchanted Venue

With 1841 Farms & Vineyard
Posted at 10:24 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 11:24:07-05

A destination wedding in Napa sounds beautiful. A modern rustic wedding on a vineyard in Wisconsin sounds even better!

1841 Farms & Vineyard offers two rustic venues that both offer rustic elegance and modern luxury. The Landing 1841 is an upscale rustic venue located on The Whiter River with gorgeous views and a vineyard on site. The Rustic Barn is a charming rustic venue surrounded by fields, with a relaxed feel and open air concept. Both are offer a perfect backdrop for any special event, whether it’s a dream wedding, an intimate reception or a unique corporate event. Owner Renee Richter is here to show us inside and explain how the Landing 1841 can make your special day even more memorable.

Learn more about the venue and vineyard at destination1841.com

