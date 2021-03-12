Get Whisked Away at an Enchanted Venue

A destination wedding in Napa sounds beautiful. A modern rustic wedding on a vineyard in Wisconsin sounds even better!

1841 Farms & Vineyard offers two rustic venues that both offer rustic elegance and modern luxury. The Landing 1841 is an upscale rustic venue located on The Whiter River with gorgeous views and a vineyard on site. The Rustic Barn is a charming rustic venue surrounded by fields, with a relaxed feel and open air concept. Both are offer a perfect backdrop for any special event, whether it’s a dream wedding, an intimate reception or a unique corporate event. Owner Renee Richter is here to show us inside and explain how the Landing 1841 can make your special day even more memorable.

