Get To A Hockey Game For The 2022 Season!

Milwaukee Admirals
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jan 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-12 11:52:07-05

After missing the 2020-21 season due to covid, the Milwaukee Admirals are back! They have a lot of great promotions coming up the rest of the season, including four shows in the Admirals Concert Series: Foreigner, Skillett, Dylan Scott and Jimmie Allen. President, Jon Greenberg joined by mascot, Roscoe discusses the excitement and energy felt in the Panther Arena now that the Admirals are back in the rink!

Ticket prices are family friendly starting at just $16! Visit www.milwaukeeadmirals.com to buy tickets to an upcoming game.

