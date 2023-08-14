Get Those Routines Going

Healthy back to school morning routines before the chaos

Research proves that routines not only help alleviate feelings of uncertainty for children but also help them thrive in other areas of their life too. Lifestyle Expert Amy Schmidt is back with some tips.

The key is to create a routine that adds structure and a sense of predictability to your day. It’s important to remember that consistency is key for routines, so one of the best things parents can do to pave the way for success is to ensure the framework is in place from day one, and that the entire family understands what’s expected of them because consistent repetition is what makes a routine a routine.

Implementing a structure to your day can give you a sense of control. It can also improve your focus, organization, and productivity. A routine is not a schedule that says what time you need to be in a certain place doing a certain thing.