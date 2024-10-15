Get the Support You Need as you Age!

World Menopause Day is coming up, so Alyson Lippman, owner of Midlife Midwife, is here to discuss what they do.

Midlife Midwife MKE provides specialized, comprehensive women's health care for women in midlife through menopause.

They want to empower individuals navigating midlife with personalized care, they cover a variety of specialties and focus on enhancing the overall quality of life.

Midlife Midwife MKE also offers a free 10 minute virtual meet and greet appointment so you can make sure this is the right fit for your health.

To learn more and to schedule, visit Midlife Midwife MKE – Menopause Care in Milwaukee