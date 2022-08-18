Get Rid of Your Junk and Clutter!

Got clutter? Call the crew. Andy Weins with Camo Crew Junk Removal joins us today. They are a community based junk removal service that takes pride in being kind, prompt, and removing our customer's items without judgment and as efficiently as possible. The team loads and unloads items by hand, and donates and recycles items as often as they can to save them from landfills.

There is an e-waste event on September 24th at 4559 North Oakland, Shorewood, WI 5321 - bring your unwanted electronics.

For more information, call them at 414-420-2266

