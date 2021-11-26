Get Rid of Heel & Foot Pain

Plantar Fasciitis tends to be something that hangs around for a long time. Watch as physical therapist Stacey Roberts demonstrates on her patient Nisha "Softwave" technology to get rid of her pain. Normal physical therapy may take up to 10 treatments to walk pain free, but Nisha was back to walking without a limp after the 1st treatment, back to walking 2.5 miles after 3 sessions and running 2-3 miles after 5 visits.

