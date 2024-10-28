Get Revved Up for MOTOR!

MOTOR Bar & Restaurant, the world’s only restaurant owned by Harley-Davidson, has its first significant menu update since 2018 from Executive Chef Doug Stringer.

Located on the Menomonee River at the Harley-Davidson Museum, MOTOR is known for our commitment to quality, serving American fare with a strong focus on BBQ food from scratch.

New menu offers robust entrée offerings such as Softail® Smoked Shrimp Pasta and the Screaming Eagle Burger that also pay homage to Harley-Davidson’s iconic bike.

The introduction of a full entrée section, including the return of ribs! Veteran’s Day Offer at MOTOR and the HD Museum Veteran’s Day weekend is coming up from Monday, November 9 to Monday, November 11 and we are proud to honor our veterans with an exclusive offer museum-wide! Veterans and active-duty military receive free admission to our venue, along with one adult guest and up to four children. In addition, enjoy a 10% discount at the Harley-Davidson® Shop on a wide range of merchandise, perfect for picking up some exclusive gear or souvenirs. For more information, visit https://www.harley-davidson.com/us/en/museum.html