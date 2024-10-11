Get Ready to Giggle, Edgar Sandoval is Coming to Town

Edgar Sandoval started in comedy later than most at 44 years old, he is now turning 52 in December. His shows cover many topics, from being a second-generation Asian American, his more than 20 year relationship, family and even more.

Edgar has opened for nationally touring comedians in 16 different states, and has performed at some of the top clubs in the Midwest.

Edgar will be performing Saturday, October 12th at Odonoghue's in Elm Grove for the Fall-Tastic live stand-up comedy. Tickets are $10 online or $15 at the door.

Tickets can be purchases here.

To see where Edgar will be next visit his website Edgarsandovalcomedy