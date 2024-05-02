Get Ready To Enjoy Milwaukee's Zoo

Katie Krecklow is the Director of Membership for the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. She is here today to talk about all the great thing our zoo offers.

The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is a nonprofit organization. They work with the Milwaukee County Zoo to help support them in numerous ways. One of the ways we support them is through the sale of a Zoo Pass. We handle the Zoo Pass program, cover all the costs associated with it and give the Zoo 50% of the gross income of the Zoo Pass. A Zoo Pass gives people free regular admission to the Zoo for 12 months. A family pass pays for itself after two visits. Plus, we treat the member to coupons for free train rides, carousel rides or tickets to the summer dinosaur exhibit. As a nonprofit organization they rely on donations like those who buy a zoo pass or buy an animal sponsorship! Ask about zoo camps!

Get your zoo pass now! It pays for itself in 2 visits.

ZooPass.com

414-258-2333